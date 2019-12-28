|
McAllen - MCALLEN- Mary Lou Cruz, 67, left to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019 at her residence in McAllen. She was born to Jesus Guerra and Olivia Flandes on June 24, 1952 in Mexico. She is now reunited with her parents, who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 39 years, Luis Manuel Cruz; their three daughters: Louana Cruz, Lissette Cruz, Lilliana (Michael) Heath; grandchildren: Adrian Daniel Heath and Olivia Jean Heath. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel of Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019