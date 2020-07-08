Edinburg - Mary Lou Sharp, 88, departed her earthly home on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. in Edinburg. She was born on a Sunday, April 24,1932 at the Laguna Seca Ranch, Northwest of Edinburg to Rafael and Sotera Coronado Betancourt. She attended school on the ranch until the family's big move to the city of Edinburg in the early 1940's.She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Joseph C. Sharp and brother; Fidel Betancourt.Left to cherish many wonderful, fun filled memories is her daughter; Mary Alice Hamlin, former son-in-law; Joe Hamlin, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.Mary Lou began her nursing career in 1951 at Edinburg's Grandview Hospital. In the late 50's, Mary Lou moved to Oklahoma settling in Tulsa, where she worked at St. Francis and St. John's Hospitals.In 1969, she married Joseph C. Sharp and the family moved to Odessa, Texas and began working at area skilled nursing facilities before joining Odessa Medical Center from which she retired in 1982, after the death of her husband.Mary Lou enjoyed traveling and often went to Phoenix, AZ to visit her dauther and "son-in-love" as she affectionately referred to him. They took road trips throughout Arizona, Utah and Colorado. Her favorite trips were to the Grand Canyon. She would always say, "How spectacular the view" from whichever rim they would visit.After a serious fall in 2007 left her hospitalized for several weeks, Mary Lou and daughter, Mary Alice relocated to Edinburg in the fall of 2008 to be close to family. She would say, "I ain't no spring chicken and you daughter need to know your kin".Mary Alice would like to give a super, duper Special Thanks to her Compardes Laurencio, Sr. and Melva Vela for the many trips they made to Austin during that time to be with her and Mary Alice and for their continued love and support throughout the years.Mary Alice would also like to give a Special Thanks to her providers; Maggie Acevedo, Imelda Leal, Rosie Hernandez, Clarissa Gonzalez and Maria Castillo Mosqueda. Also, to her home health nurses; Arlene Loranca, and Araceli Solis for the excellent, dedicated and loving care they provided Mary Lou in recent years. To prima Bea Sanchez, Thank you for all the cakes and banana bread you would bake and bring Mom, because she did love eating them and would hint that she sure enjoyed them. Mary Alice would also like to say Thank You to Mom's friend, Joy Balli for always searching and bringing her this or that cream or oil to use in attempts to ease her arthritis pain. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, family and all those whose lives she touched.Mary Alice and family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home,, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Laguna Seca Ranch Cemetery. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Laurencio Vela, Sr., Joel "JR" Reyes, Imelda Stout, Rudy Stout, Alonzo San Miguel and Tom Tanguma. Honorary pallbearers will be: Anthony San Miguel, Jaime Vela and Laurencio Vela, Jr. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.