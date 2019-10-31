|
Roma - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Louise Zentgraf announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 88 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Erik and grandchildren, Monica, Francesca, and Robert, by her sister Emma, by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Mary Louise was born in Roma, Texas on October 26, 1931. As a child, she attended school in Berino, NM and El Paso, TX. The family returned to Roma in 1943 where she attended schools until she graduated in May of 1950. She was hired temporarily at the Post Office in Roma and later joined the US Air Force where she was stationed in San Antonio, TX. After leaving the Air Force, she returned to Roma where she worked for the city and school for several years. In 1971 she started working for US Customs until she retired in 1991.
Mary Louise was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary Louise touched are invited to Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home in Roma, TX., from 12:00 noon - 9:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, with a rosary at 6:00 pm to be followed by the Chaplet of The Divine Mercy. The viewing will continue on Friday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 01, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma, TX. Burial will follow at the Roma Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019