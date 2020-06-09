Mary (Cavazos) McKenzie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlington, TX - Mary Cavazos McKenzie (6/17/194 -5/22/2020) passed away after a long struggle with acute Myeloid Leukemia. She graduated from McAllen High School and the University of Texas at Austin. She spent most of her life in Arlington, Texas, and worked at federal agencies IRS and GSA.

Mary is survived by her son, Michael Kevin (Jamie), daughter, Kristine McKenzie Gentry (Alex), grandchildren Amelie and Finn Gentry; sisters, Carmen Cohn (Johan), Irma Fahlenkamp (LeRoy), Linda Villegas (Tony), Iris McKenzie (Dane Ford); brother, Jose "Wally" Cavazos (Oralia); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Vicenta Cavazos, her brother, Jorge Cavazos, and nephew, Jorge Cavazos, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved