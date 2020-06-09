Arlington, TX - Mary Cavazos McKenzie (6/17/194 -5/22/2020) passed away after a long struggle with acute Myeloid Leukemia. She graduated from McAllen High School and the University of Texas at Austin. She spent most of her life in Arlington, Texas, and worked at federal agencies IRS and GSA.



Mary is survived by her son, Michael Kevin (Jamie), daughter, Kristine McKenzie Gentry (Alex), grandchildren Amelie and Finn Gentry; sisters, Carmen Cohn (Johan), Irma Fahlenkamp (LeRoy), Linda Villegas (Tony), Iris McKenzie (Dane Ford); brother, Jose "Wally" Cavazos (Oralia); and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Vicenta Cavazos, her brother, Jorge Cavazos, and nephew, Jorge Cavazos, Jr.



Funeral services will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store