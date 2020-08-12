1/1
Mary R. Avendano
Pharr - Mary R. Avendano, 63, went to be with Our Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Edinburg. Mary was born in Los Herreras,NL, on December 22, 1956 to the late Antonio N. Reveles and Maria R. Reveles.

She is survived by her Husband: Roberto Avendano, Sr.; Children: Roberto Avendano, Jr., Michael Avendano & Krystle M. Avendano; Grandchildren: Megan Avendano, Layla Avendano, Roberto Avendano III, Jalaina Avendano, Aven Quintana & Neva J. Quintana.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
