Oakdale, MN - Mary Thomas passed away peacefully in Minnesota on December 4, 2019. She died as she lived for 89 years - graciously, humbly, lovingly, compassionately, simply and without fanfare. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gary, one brother and her parents. She is survived by son Bill Kosman (FL), daughter Virginia Naugle (MN), in-laws Allen and Judy Thomas (TX), Janice Cunningham (KS) and George and Barbara Thomas (AZ).
Mary had a wonderful life. She cruised around the world and lived from coast to coast before retiring to Winter Haven Village over 20 years ago. Mary will be interred in Kansas with Gary. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, stepmother, a faithful friend and a kind soul. Wherever she is, she's playing cards and telling jokes.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019