|
|
Austin - Omar Torres, 50, went home to our Lord Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence in Austin.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jose R. Torres.
Mr. Torres is survived by his loving husband, John Sekula; his mother, Audelia B. Torres; five brothers, Juan (Ma. Rosario) Torres, Francisco Torres, Jorge (Juanita) Torres, Jose (Guadalupe) Torres Jr., Margarito (Laura) Torres; five sisters, Dolores (Ramiro) Esquivel, Juanita (Jose Guadalupe) Bocanegra, Norma Torres, Maricela (Abel) Guerrero, Sylvia Torres; 35 nephews and nieces; and two brothers-in-law, Brad (Marielle) Sekula, and Jeff (Megan) Sekula.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1302 E Champion St. in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019