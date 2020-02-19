Home

Mateo Hernandez Jr. Obituary
Mission - Mateo Hernandez Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center. He served in the Army during Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism in combat. Following his service to his country, he worked for the USDA Agriculture division for 42 years. He was a true fan of The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Rockets.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mateo and Juanita Hernandez and grandson Joshua Tobias.

Mr. Hernandez is survived by his wife, Maria Alba Hernandez; his sisters Maria Hernandez and Jane Hereford, his children Roberto (Mabeli), Laura (Fernando), and Roel (Myra) and grandchildren Matthew, Bailey, Jordan, Nicholas, Jeremy, Karissa and Roman

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary today, February 19, 2020, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020
