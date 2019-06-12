Home

Matias Cavazos III Obituary
McAllen - On Monday, June 10, 2019 Matias Cavazos, III entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family in McAllen. Matias was born on July 29, 1949 in Mission Texas to Matias Cavazos, Jr. and Elena (Flores) Cavazos. He was raised in Mission and attended Mission Schools. Matias graduated from Mission High School in 1968. He was a member of the US National Guard from 1968 - 1975. Matias' passion was music. He loved and enjoyed listening to the Beatles. He was a gifted and talented musician. Matias enjoyed barbecuing and spending time with his family and friends. He truly lived life to its fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Agustin Jaime, Jorge Luis Cavazos and Natalia Vasquez.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Felipa Cavazos; his children: Matias IV (Wanda), Monica (Ralph), Agustin Jaime (Dora), Genovevo (Rosie) and Elena Cristal; siblings: Rafael Cavazos and Dolly Galvan; 11 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The Cavazos family would like to extend a special gratitude to Dr. Farias, Dr. Morilla and staff at Solara Hospital in McAllen.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 PM. Cremation services will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019
