|
|
McAllen - Matilda Mendez October 18, 1949-March 14, 2019
Matilda Mendez, 69, of McAllen, TX, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
Born October 18, 1949 in McAllen, TX she was the daughter of the late Rufino Rosas and Clementina M. Rosas. Matilda was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and wife. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Matilda is survived by her husband of 39 years, Cruz Mendez; children, Ramon Garcia Jr., Rene Garcia, Ramiro Garcia, John Mendez, Rhonda Garcia; five grandchildren; Harley Renee Garcia, Genesis Nevaeh Garcia, Nadine Atwood, Gilian Pulido, Jaxton Cruz Mendez, and sister Martha Rosas.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 17, at 4:00 P.M. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Kreidler Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetary.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2019