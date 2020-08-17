Alamo - Matilde Garcia, 83, went home to our Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Center in McAllen.Born in China, N.L., MX, she had lived in Alamo for most of her life.Mrs. Garcia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurilio Garcia.She is survived by five children, Ruben (Maria) Garcia, Veronica (Javier) Lopez, Leticia (Silviano) Jimenez, Odilia (Albert Guerrero) Garcia, Debra (Sonny) Muniz; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 2 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.