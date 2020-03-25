|
|
EDINBURG - Matilde Morales, age 86, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 14, 1934 in Edinburg, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Maximina Morales and his son, Francisco Moralez. He was also preceded in death by both parents, Reyes and Maria Morales and several brothers and sisters.
Matilde is survived by his six daughters- Norma Flores (McAllen); Becky Gaona; Maria Luisa Morales (Agapito); Frances Morales; Diana Moralez; Elisa Arredondo (Raul) (all from Edinburg); as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two brothers and four sisters, all from Edinburg.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, at Vaughan's Funeral Home in Edinburg
Burial services will take place March 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Benjamin Flores,
Albert Salinas, Adrian Gaona, Raul Arredondo Jr., Benjamin Brittain V, Raul Arredondo, and Agapito Salinas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020