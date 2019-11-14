|
Dickinson/San Carlos - Matilde Telles, 67, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2019 at UTMB Clear Lake Hospital. She was born on Friday, March 1, 1952 in Mathis, Texas to Felipe Irlas and Trinidad Munguia Irlas. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter; Trinidad Viviana Teran, sister; Tomasa Espericueta, brothers; Domingo Irlas and Nicolas Irlas.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years; Juan Francisco Telles, Jr., children; Juan Francisco (Robin Young) Telles, Jr., Israel (Nancy) Telles, Patricia (Lydia) Telles-Victoria, sisters; Vivian Irlas, Francisca (Victor) Hernandez and Eulojia Macias, brothers; Cresencio Hirlas and Juan Irlas, 12 - grandchildren, 4 - great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Matilde enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and fishing. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She was a faithful prayer warrior, always friendly and inspirational to others, a go getter, very determined and strong minded. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. Her family would like to give a special "Thank You" to her niece; Sonia Ortiz for all the attention and care that she provided to Matilde.
Her family will receive family and friends Today, Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Christian Services will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home. Christian burial will follow to Val Verde Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Donna. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Devin Telles, Esteban Telles, Freddy Hernandez, Juan Arguello, Billy Hernandez, Jr. and Gilbert Espericueta. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019