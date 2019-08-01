|
EDINBURG - Mauricio Atilano, 51, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 30, 2019 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 1, 1968 in Mexico to Guadalupe and Juana Atilano.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Juana Atilano.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Norma Alicia Atilano.; children, Diana (Ruben) De Jesus, Mauricio (Dulce) Atilano, Jr., Juana Adriana Atilano, Fabrizio Atilano, Irma Atilano, Patricio Atilano; 3 grandchildren: Natalie, Nancy and Nicole Atilano. He is also survived by his siblings, Fidel Garcia, Santos Garcia, Irma Chavez, David Garcia and Javier Atilano.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
Family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 12-10 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019