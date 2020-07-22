McAllen - Mauricio Chavez, Sr., 83, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Rio Grande City, TX on March 9, 1937 to Regino and Maria Chavez.On April 13, 1960, he was drafted into the Army and was initially stationed in Oakland, CA where he served heroically for 2 years and 25 days. During his time in the Army, Mauricio served in the Korean Conflict for 1 year, 2 months and 14 days in the 32nd Infantry Regiment. He received commendations for Sharpshooter (Rifle) and Marksman (BAR) and was very proud of being a Ranger. He received an Honorable discharge on May 7, 1962. After his military service, he married the love of his life, Lucia Gutierrez on May 15, 1967. They lived in California for many years before moving back permanently to McAllen, TX. He loved to take Lucy to dances any chance they got and they both had many friends that loved them dearly. Mauricio never missed one of his children's school/sporting events and took pride watching his grandkids participate in school/sporting events when he had the chance.Mauricio worked at Vannoy Service Station and Ridgeway Printing for many years. After retirement, he worked for the McAllen Chamber of Commerce setting up for various events. He enjoyed the interaction with the community, and definitely took pride in the jobs he held.Mauricio is preceded in death by his father Regino, mother Maria, wife Lucy Chavez and son Carlos Chavez. He is survived by his siblings Lydia Chavez, Marta Chavez, Teresa Chavez, Lupe Betancourt, Regino Chavez Jr., Christina Barajas and Rene Chavez (wife Velda). His children are John Chavez and wife Sylvia, Lydia E. Chavez, Mauricio Chavez Jr. and wife Roxanne, David Chavez and wife Valisha, Regino Chavez III and wife Janette and Yvonne Chavez. His grandchildren are Mauricio Chavez III, Gabriela Chavez, Diana Chavez, Izabela Chavez, Carlos Chavez Jr., Visente Chavez, and Quentin Chavez, as well as many nieces and nephews from Texas and California. Mauricio lived for his family and truly cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. His time on earth is complete, but he will forever be in our hearts.Services will be announced at a later date.