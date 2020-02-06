|
|
San Juan - Mauricio Hinostroza, 46, went home to our Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.
Born in Emporia, KS, Mr. Hinostroza had lived in San Juan for most of his life. He loved to watch TV, read, listen to country music and enjoyed barbequing, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Hinostroza is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Ruth Hinostroza of San Juan; three children, Vivian of Illinois, Victoria of Pharr, Mauricio of San Juan; and his parents, Zulema Hinostroza of San Juan and Alfonso Hinostroza of Mission.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, February 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2020