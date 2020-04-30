Alamo - Maurilio "Maui" Garcia, 80, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Matilde Garcia of Alamo; five children, Ruben (Maria) Garcia of Pharr, Veronica (Javier) Lopez of Elsa, Leticia (Jose) Jimenez of Alamo, Odilia (Albert Guerrero) Garcia of San Juan, Debra (Sonny) Muniz of Harlingen; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters and brothers. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at San Juan Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store