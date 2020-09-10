McAllen - Mauro Barreiro, 71, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.Mauro had a personality that could light up the room, he was full of life and charisma. Mauro was a natural storyteller; every time you spoke to him, his conversations would include a joke or two. Mauro was an influencer, motivator, zealous advocate, and most of all a loving husband and father. He enjoyed serving the people of Hidalgo County and the underprivileged. Before becoming a Trial Attorney, Mauro protested with Cesar Chavez and other non-profit organizations for Migrant Rights in Washington State. Mauro established strong friendships in Washington State whom he spoke highly of. After graduating from Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington, Mauro spent over 30 years as a Trial Attorney in Hidalgo, Texas. Mauro was respected by the whole legal community. Every morning, Mauro looked forward to walking the halls of the Hidalgo County Courthouse to enjoy a nice cup of coffee with the court staff and Judges.Mauro will be missed but never forgotten; his name will live in perpetuity in the County of Hidalgo Texas.He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Marisela "Marci" Barreiro; his parents, Manuel and Feliciana Barreiro; and a sister, Mercy Barreiro FariasMr. Barreiro is survived by his seven children, Mauro (Jessica) Barreiro, Jr., Magdalena Barreiro (Joe) Vergara, Marcial (Elizabeth) Barreiro, all of Iowa, Diego Barreiro of Edinburg, Paloma Barreiro of Palmhurst, Andrya (Juan) Burciaga of San Juan, Natasha Reyna of Palmview; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren from Magdalena, five grandchildren from Marcial, one grandchild from Andrya, one grandchild from Natasha; eight siblings, Manuel (Marissa) Barreiro, Jr., Martha (Horacio) Requenez, Miguel Angel (Anna) Barreiro, Martin (Maggie) Barreiro, Marcos (Elizabeth) Barreiro, Margarita (Juan) Arevalo, Mary Jane (Randy) Gonzalez, and Melvin Barreiro.Memorial service will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan, service will be also available via Zoom, meeting ID 840 6158 0206.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.