Edinburg - Max M. Ceballos, 67, beloved father, husband, scientist, and educator entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his family, whom he held most dear and made his life complete.
Max was born on Saturday, January 26, 1952 in Edinburg, Texas to Dan U. Ceballos, Jr. and Aurora Berta Diaz. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 1970, from Pan American University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. In 1974 he completed a Master's of Science also in Biology. In 1982, he received another Master's of Science in Microbiology with a minor in Botany from the University of Texas at Austin. Furthering his educational pursuits, he completed his third Master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas Pan American in 2011.
His professional career began as a Chemist in the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin, Texas, followed by his position of Director of Microbiology at Aloe Laboratories of Texas in Harlingen. Later he transitioned into his true calling - education. A consummate educator at heart, Max channeled his passion into teaching Chemistry and serving as Science Department Head at Edinburg High School. It was during his tenure at Edinburg High School that he was awarded the prestigious Tandy Technology Scholars Award for Outstanding Teacher in Science (1994). Thereafter, he led the Edinburg CISD as the District Science Specialist, a position he held until his retirement in June 2017.
Although Max had a very demanding career and received a multitude of accolades and professional recognition, first and foremost in his mind and heart was his role as husband and father. Nothing was more gratifying or brought him more personal joy and satisfaction than being front and center in his family's daily lives. Whether supporting his children in various activities such as bowling leagues, soccer practice, marching band competitions, or competitive dog shows, he was his children's biggest champion and most vocal cheerleader.
Max embodied a wicked sense of humor and a razor sharp wit. For all who knew him, and experienced his boundless effervescent personality, his signature trademark was his boisterous and hearty laugh - unique and identifiable to all. Max's joie de vivre was making heartfelt, personal connections with everyone who crossed his path - whether it was at a bustling National Science Convention, a school hallway, or our neighborhood HEB. It was these types of interactions with others that fueled and propelled him, making him universally loved and adored.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Dan U. Ceballos III, step-father; Sam C. Gonzalez.
He is survived by his adoring and devoted wife of 42 years; Norma Califa Ceballos, son; Matthew A. Ceballos, daughter; Jennifer E. Ceballos, and his most loyal companions and fiercest protectors - his beloved dogs; Mackenzie, Audrey, Tucker, Scooter, and Brooklyn.
Also surviving him are his two remaining sisters; Sonia (Homero) Rivas, and Norma (Robert) Peynado and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic buial will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3601 North Taylor Road in Mission. Having the honor to serve as Pallbearers will be: Hector J. Pulido, Jerry Canales, Richard Alamia Jr., Dr. Homero Rivas, Robert Peynado, and Roy Diaz. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019