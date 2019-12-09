|
|
EDINBURG/BEEVILLE - Maximiano "Max" Barrientes, 56, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.
Born in Edinburg, Max had lived in Beeville most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Pedro M. Barrientes; four sisters, Margarita, Irene, Maria Alicia, and Gloria Barrientes.
Max is survived by his mother, Rosa E. Barrientes; three sisters, Lydia B. (Candelario) Rodriguez, Diana B. (Jorge Luis) Salinas, Elda Barrientes; five brothers, Pedro (Elia) Barrientes Jr., Alfredo Maria Isabel) Barrientes, Rolando (Olivia) Barrientes, Ruben Barrientes, Alberto Barrientes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 9, 2019