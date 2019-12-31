|
|
Rio Grande Valley - Maxine Tarver went home to her Lord on December 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester "Bud" Tarver. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Lynn Tarver, Carol Tarver, Patti Cabe [Mike] and son, Curtis Tarver [Belinda] and five grandchildren, Trevor Cabe, Nyssa Tarver, Tanner Cabe, Garrett Tarver and Kenzie Tarver.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and adored by everyone who met her. She worshiped with the Pharr Church of Christ until she moved to Lubbock, Texas and began worshiping with the Wolfforth Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston, 706 W. Sam Houston Blvd, Pharr, Texas. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Pharr Church of Christ, 625 E. Sam Houston Blvd, Pharr, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Funeral arrangements provided by Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 31, 2019