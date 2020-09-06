Edinburg - Megan Christine Jasso, 21, entered eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.Megan graduated from Vela High School in 2017. She continued her education at UTRGV pursuing a degree in Computer Engineering, all while battling Synovial Sarcoma. She did not let cancer get in the way of her dreams. Megan loved animals, especially her kitty Bella and dog Chloe.Megan met many people across the state who inspired and supported her in her fight. As a family, we were helped with housing and other resources to help our warrior fight harder while living apart from our home. During her fight, she found a need to pay it forward. The family hopes to continue to offer support and keep Megan's legacy going by helping other teenagers and young adults from the valley who are battling cancer with housing and other resources. Megan's legacy will live on through Megan's Unicorn 5K and other future events.Megan is survived by her parents, Melissa and Ronald Jasso; a brother, Justin Joseph (Jessica) Jasso; a sister, Brittney Renee Jasso; two nephews, Justin Joseph Jasso Jr. and Jared Jesse Jasso, all of Edinburg; paternal grandparents, Jose Jasso Jr. of Edinburg, Sylvia (Armando) Garcia of Mission; maternal grandparents, Romeo Pena and Maria Estella (Oscar M. De Aquino) Alonzo, both of Edinburg; aunts and uncles, Romeo (Jessica) Pena Jr., Bianca (Alfred Trevino) De Aquino, Jonsete (Rolando) Reyna, Monique (Raul) Cardoza, Celina (David) Conner, Erica (Omar) Marroquin; and numerous cousins.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Pallbearers will be Rolando Reyna, Raul Cardoza, David Conner, Oscar M. De Aquino, Tristan Pena, and Aaron Pena. Honorary pallbearers Justin Joseph Jasso Jr. and Jared Jesse Jasso.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.