La Feria - Melanie Reynolds Pemelton, devoted wife and mother of La Feria, TX, unexpectedly passed away at her home on November 28, 2019 at the age of 55.
She was born on December 20, 1963 in Harlingen, TX to her loving parents Floyd Fergus Reynolds and Mary Reynolds Neese. Melanie is survived by her best friend and husband of 32 years, James Kelly and their two amazing daughters Taylor Rey and Jordan Kelly Pemelton, her sisters, Danna Berger and Alison Reynolds, brothers in-law Jeff Pemelton (Stephanie) and Austin (Katherine) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred Reynolds.
She attended Southwest Texas State University and The University of Texas at Pan Am where she earned a degree in education. Upon graduating, she fulfilled her passion by coaching volleyball, basketball and track at La Feria High School. She retired from teaching and coaching to help her husband with the family business and was co-owner of La Feria Excavation.
Melanie had a great appreciation for the outdoors. You could find her on a day trip to the beach with her husband and beloved dog, Cooper, walking about in her yard with a pair of pruning shears in her gentle hands or traveling to exotic places. She also found joy in exercising, particularly yoga and pilates.
She was a loving mother who cherished her girls and was fully immersed in their many activities. You would see her sitting in the stands many Friday nights watching Taylor perform with the Stars dance team. Melanie made many swim meets watching Jordan compete and place in the Freestyle. She volunteered her talents and love for sports by coaching and shaping young lives at the Boys and Girls Club and Calvary Christian School. Melanie dedicated herself and energy to her family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, Harlingen, TX. Internment immediately following at Ebony Grove Cemetery, Mercedes, TX. Pallbearers are Erin Betts, Jeff Johnson, Russell Stockton, Marshall Swanberg, Kevin Campbell and David Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550 or a .
Arrangements with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019