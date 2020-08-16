McAllen - John 16:22 - "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."Our dear Melissa Banda entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Her parents Fidel Banda and Graciela Ortega brought her into this world on February 8, 1983, in Weslaco, Texas.We will truly miss her energetic self and beautiful smile. This is not a goodbye but a see you later. We love you, Melissa.She was survived by her parents, step-mother; Alex Banda; and her four sisters; Cynthia Banda, Misty Rose Wamhoff, Angie Banda, and Aaliyah Ariana Banda; and one brother Fidel Banda Jr. Her grandmothers; Victoria Banda, Isidra Ortega, and Marisela Garcia. Melissa Banda had three wonderful children; Elizabeth Ford, Kimberly Ford, and Richard Ford III. She also had two nieces; Sydney Leal and Kathryn Shergold; Three nephews; Joel Leal III, Jared Banda, and Mason Wamhoff.A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday August 21, 2020, at Palm Valley Church 1720 East Griffin Pkwy in Mission. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020, at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco interment follow.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.