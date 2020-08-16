1/1
Melissa Banda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - John 16:22 - "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."

Our dear Melissa Banda entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Her parents Fidel Banda and Graciela Ortega brought her into this world on February 8, 1983, in Weslaco, Texas.

We will truly miss her energetic self and beautiful smile. This is not a goodbye but a see you later. We love you, Melissa.

She was survived by her parents, step-mother; Alex Banda; and her four sisters; Cynthia Banda, Misty Rose Wamhoff, Angie Banda, and Aaliyah Ariana Banda; and one brother Fidel Banda Jr. Her grandmothers; Victoria Banda, Isidra Ortega, and Marisela Garcia. Melissa Banda had three wonderful children; Elizabeth Ford, Kimberly Ford, and Richard Ford III. She also had two nieces; Sydney Leal and Kathryn Shergold; Three nephews; Joel Leal III, Jared Banda, and Mason Wamhoff.

A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday August 21, 2020, at Palm Valley Church 1720 East Griffin Pkwy in Mission. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020, at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco interment follow.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved