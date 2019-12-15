|
|
Weslaco - Weslaco- Melva Casas, 53, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12th, after a courageous battle with a terminal illness. She was surrounded by her immediate family and close friends.
Melva was born on January 28, 1966, to Marcelino Casas Sr and Argelia Castillo Casas. She was the sixth born of eight children. Melva attended Weslaco High School and played basketball with the Lady Pantherettes as well as track and volleyball. She is a graduate from the class of 1984.
Melva worked at Rio Grande Regional Hospital as a phlebotomist for over 32 years. Rio Grande Regional was her second home, and Melva made lifelong friends during her tenure. Melva loved her family and friends, and her time with them was priceless. Her favorite pastimes included a great barbecue, playing softball, fishing, going to the beach, and was a huge sports fanatic. Her favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves and the Dallas Cowboys.
Melva is preceded in death by her father, Marcelino Casas Sr., brother, Marcelino Casas Jr., nephew, Michael Gonzalez, and her loving and faithful Dapple Dachshund Sebastian.
She is survived by her mother, Argelia Casas, siblings, Marcia Casas, Blanca Palomares (Juan), Joel Casas, Melissa Casas, Robert Casas (Rina), Daniel Moreno, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Sunday, 12-9pm10, and Monday, 10am-9pm with a rosary at 6pm, followed by an hour of sharing. Father Francisco Solis will celebrate mass on Tuesday, December 17th, at 2pm at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church with burial to proceed at Sacred Park Cemetery in Mercedes.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019