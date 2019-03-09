Edinburg/Faysville - Merardo Martinez, 90, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. He was born on Tuesday, February 12, 1929 in Falfurrias, Texas to Juan Martinez and Juanita Hernandez Martinez. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Elena Benavidez Martinez, son; Johnny Martinez, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



Merardo is survived by his son; Oscar (Joyce) Martinez, daughter; Laura (Raul) Ramirez, grandchildren; Jonathon (Laura Cavazos) Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Christine (Conrado, II) Garza, Anthony Ramirez and Iliana Ramirez, 6 - great grandchildren, and companion; Elva Gonzalez.



Merardo proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the John N. Timon Post # 2397 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Corpus Christi. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Nueces County for over 5 years. He later worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot where he was also a member of the Corpus Christi Army Depot Union where he retired after 22 years. He lived in the Faysville community for many years and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time gardening and going to his M & M Ranch in Rachel, Texas. He also enjoyed watching the Channel 5 News, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. He lived life to the fullest and for that, he will truly be missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.



His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Faysville with Fr. Jose Garza officiating. Catholic burial will follow to Falfurrias Burial Park in Falfurrias. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Jonathon Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Anthony Ramirez, Martin Martinez, Robert Martinez, and Conrado Garza, II. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 9, 2019