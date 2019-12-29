|
San Juan - Mercedes J. Avila, 70, went home to the Lord Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at San Juan Nursing Home.
Mercedes was born and lived in San Juan her entire life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erasmo Avila Sr.; her parents, Gabino and Manuela Jasso; and three siblings, Ramiro Jasso, Maria De La Luz Zamora, and Eduvijes Salazar.
Mercedes is survived by six children, Dalia (Rosalio) Solis, Maribel (William) Ryan, both of Alamo, Celena (Carl) Hoglund, Erasmo Avila Jr., David Avila, Crystal Avila, all of San Juan; nine grandchildren, Steven, Jennifer, Darlene, RJ, Joey, KC, Catelyn, Jazmine, Daniel Jr.; three great-grandchildren, AB, Noah, Jayden; five siblings, Mary (Arturo) Garza of McAllen, Frutoso (Rosie) Jasso of Alamo, Luis (Elena) Jasso of McAllen, Juan (Delia) Jasso of Dallas, Rosie (Juan) Galindo of San Juan; brothers-in-law, Carlos Avila, Ricardo (Rita) Avila; and sister-in-law, Maria Ilda Avila.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019