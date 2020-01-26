|
|
McAllen - Michael Metzger went to be with his Lord on Jan. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Berta Metzger. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicky; sons, Kevin and Jason; and many grandchildren and one great grandson.
Mike and Vicky married in 1966 the same year he joined the Marines. He served in Viet Nam was in the Marines for 4 years. Mike was a bricklayer by trade and worked with his dad in their business. He taught brick laying at McAllen High School for 14 years and while there he was in charge of the "Burning of the M". After teaching he worked for 8 years at Evans Juvenile Center and for 5 years, he was a shuttle bus driver for Pan American where the students would choose his bus so they could hear all the stories that he loved to tell. Mike was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a greeter and loved being in the Christmas pageant by overseeing the animals. He always had a smile and a joke or story for everyone and kind words about others.
Mike was a Past Master of McAllen Lodge 1110 AF&AM, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner. He was also a Past District Deputy Grand Master. He enjoyed his Masonic work with a smile and lots of energy.
A special thanks to the sweet people at Alfredo Gonzalez Veterans Home for taking such good care of Mike while he was there.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 31 at First Baptist Church in McAllen. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, McAllen Gideon Camp, POBox 2671, McAllen, TX 78502.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 26, 2020