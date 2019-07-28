|
Pharr - Michael Hernandez, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Norma L. Hernandez; step-father, Rolando Cantu Jr.; son, Michael Blaze Hernandez; brothers, Joseph Hernandez III & David Hernandez; sister, Sarah Hernandez and his father, Joseph L. Hernandez II. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. His cremated remains will be buried at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019