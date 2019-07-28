Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hernandez


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Hernandez Obituary
Pharr - Michael Hernandez, age 34, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Norma L. Hernandez; step-father, Rolando Cantu Jr.; son, Michael Blaze Hernandez; brothers, Joseph Hernandez III & David Hernandez; sister, Sarah Hernandez and his father, Joseph L. Hernandez II. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. His cremated remains will be buried at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now