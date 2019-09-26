|
|
Mission - On Tuesday September 24, 2019, Michael J. Morin passed away after a prolonged illness, at the age of 70. Born and raised in Alamo, Mike was the fourth child of James M. and Juliann D. Morin. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol S. Morin and step son Steven J. Wilson of Mission, step daughter Julie L. Wilson, and granddaughter Larisa Petro of St. Charles, Missouri.
Mike is also survived by six siblings, all of Texas: Judith A. Morin, James M. Morin Jr. (Janice), Mary J. Schneider, Anthony W. Morin, Dorothy J. Malcom (John), Martha L. Rowand, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike worked in McAllen's plumbing and pipe supply businesses for many years and enjoyed game hunting and target shooting in his free time.
A special thanks to Amara Hospice and their caring and attentive staff.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26th from 6pm to 8pm, with a 7pm rosary at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N 10th St, McAllen. Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 1108 W Hackberry, McAllen, September 27th at 1:30pm.
Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the or Amara Hospice in Edinburg Texas. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 26, 2019