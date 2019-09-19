|
McAllen - Michael James Rogers (Mike), 66, of McAllen Texas left us for heaven on September 17, 2019.
Born and raised in Texas, Mike lived the majority of his life as a resident of the Rio Grande Valley, where he married his wife, Yolanda Rogers. He had a passion for the Oil and Gas industry and spent his entire professional career in the field. He loved horse racing and tried to spend as much of his free time as possible enjoying that passion. He was a loving husband and partner, as well as a loving and caring father. He was a mentor to not only his sons but to anyone who asked for his guidance.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents David and Mary; and his brother Joseph.
He is survived by his wife, Yolanda; his two sons, Michael and his wife Serina, and Eric and his partner Sandra; his brother David and his wife Dora; his nephews David and his wife Marina, Miguel, Hector and Ramiro; his nieces Victoria, Mayra, Magaly, Selene, Samantha, Mayte, Rebecca, Marianna, and Paloma.
Pallbearers for his funeral will include his sons Michael and Eric; his nephew Miguel; his brother in laws Hector and Homero; and his friend Mark Pulido.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 11:30 AM September 19, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home followed by an interment at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 19, 2019