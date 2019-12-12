The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Krska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Krska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Krska Obituary
Edinburg - Michael John Krska, went to be with our Lord Monday December 9, 2019, in Edinburg. Michael was born in Edinburg and had lived there all his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Joseph and Eleanor Krska; five siblings, Leonard J., Susan K., Robert R., Thomas M., and Charles Mark Krska.

Michael is survived by his five siblings, Ellen I. Krska, Anthony F. Krska, both of Edinburg, Barbara J. (Russell) Cox of Kerrville, Texas, Vivian A. (Gilbert) Teegardin of Harlingen, and Pamela Beth Krska of Edinburg.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday December 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Home
View Now