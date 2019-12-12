|
|
Edinburg - Michael John Krska, went to be with our Lord Monday December 9, 2019, in Edinburg. Michael was born in Edinburg and had lived there all his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Joseph and Eleanor Krska; five siblings, Leonard J., Susan K., Robert R., Thomas M., and Charles Mark Krska.
Michael is survived by his five siblings, Ellen I. Krska, Anthony F. Krska, both of Edinburg, Barbara J. (Russell) Cox of Kerrville, Texas, Vivian A. (Gilbert) Teegardin of Harlingen, and Pamela Beth Krska of Edinburg.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday December 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019