Michael Lopez
San Juan - Phil. 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"

Michael Lopez, 33, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sylvia Resendez Lopez; his two beautiful children Giselle Abby Lopez (11) and Michael Lopez, Jr. (5); His parents, Irasema (Joseph) Largin, David Fidel (Yolanda) Lopez; siblings Ruth Lopez-Seja, Priscilla (Julie) Lopez, David (Marissa) Lopez, Roland (Gabrielle) Linan, and Brittany Acevedo; nephews Aaron Jr. and Alex Seja, David J. and Matthew Lopez, Wyatt Acevedo, Joan Resendez and Axl Linan; nieces Denae Seja, Adamaris Resendez, and Madelyn Acevedo; In-laws Jose Enrique (Maria Araceli) Resendez, Enrique (Minerva) Resendez; Alexis (Yuliza) Resendez; and extended family members through the Lopez, Largin, and Resendez family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
