Edinburg, TX - Michael Roland Balli entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving parents Ben and Beatrice Balli, his brother Benito Javier "Harvey" Balli, his sisters Martha (Elias) Leos, and Lisa Balli, his sons Michael Paul (Noelia) and Steven Dean (Vanessa) and his beautiful grandchildren Steven Michael, Jayden, Matthew and Gabriela, his nephews David E. Leos+, Marco A. Islas, and his nieces Miranda Leos and Angelina Islas. Michael worked for over 20 years with Broadway Hardware in McAllen and enjoyed traveling upon retirement. Along with his immediate family, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, we will always cherish his sweet smile and generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to a Rio Grande Valley charity of your choice. No visitation or funeral services will be conducted as Michael asked to be cremated and his ashes will be dispersed at South Padre Island by his sons.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 28, 2020.