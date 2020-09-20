Alton, TX - Michele Rodriguez, 41, of Alton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Michele was born December 24, 1978 in Raymondville, Texas to Merced and Antonia Rodriguez.Michele is survived by her husband of 17 years, Carlos J. Rodriguez; sons. Carlos J. Rodriguez, Dante C. Rodriguez; parents, Merced and Antonia Rodriguez; siblings, Lali (Joe) Guerra, Isabel Rodriguez, Merced (Nancy) Rodriguez Jr., Frankie (Becky) Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A visitation for Michele will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary at 7:00 PM.The funeral mass will take place Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Martin of Tours, 345 Martin Cavazos St., Sebastian, TX 78594, with the burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian, TX.