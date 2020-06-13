Michelle "Chelly" Vela
Mission - Michelle "Chelly" Vela, 38, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Vela and her grandfather, Adan V. Garza. She is survived by her mother, Margarita Garza, her children; Kristian Mendoza and Kristopher Mendoza, brothers; Pedro (Esmer) Vela Jr., Reynaldo Adan Escobedo, nieces and nephews; Victoria, Romeo, Michael and Luke, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, June, 14, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
JUN
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
JUN
15
Burial
Garden of Angels Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
June 11, 2020
our condolences to the family. She will be missed by all. May she rest in peace. Florentino and Diana Garza
Florentino Garza
Family
June 11, 2020
my condolences to the family , May she rest in peace. She will be greatly missed.
Tino Garza III
Family
