Mission - Michelle "Chelly" Vela, 38, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Vela and her grandfather, Adan V. Garza. She is survived by her mother, Margarita Garza, her children; Kristian Mendoza and Kristopher Mendoza, brothers; Pedro (Esmer) Vela Jr., Reynaldo Adan Escobedo, nieces and nephews; Victoria, Romeo, Michael and Luke, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, June, 14, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.