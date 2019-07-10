EDINBURG - Miguel Agustin Ramirez, 76, went home to our Lord Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.



Born in Mission, Mr. Ramirez lived in Edinburg for 23 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos A. & Ventura Ramirez; two brothers, Enrique and Antonio Ramirez.



Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife, Alicia Casas Ramirez of Edinburg; a son, Michael Adrian (Angelica) Ramirez of Corpus Christi; two daughters, Aileen C. Ramirez and Adele Cristyn (Bernie) Ramirez, both of Edinburg; seven grandchildren, Marco, Adrian, Daniel, Ethan and Olivia Ramirez, Michael Seth Guerra, and Larry Gene Ring; and four siblings, Joe (Carolyn) Ramirez of Longview, TX, Carlos Ramirez, Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, both of Mission and Ramon (Sylvia) Ramirez of Seabrook, TX.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.



Pallbearers will be, Marco Ramirez, Adrian Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Michael Adrian Ramirez, Michael Seth Guerra and Larry Gene Ring. Honorary pallbearer will be Ethan Ramirez.



Military honors will be conducted by VFW 7473 of Elsa.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on July 10, 2019