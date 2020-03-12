|
|
Palmhurst - Miguel Agustin Ramos Jr.- a Registered Nurse to countless, a mentor to many, and a friend to all, passed unexpectedly on March 9, 2020 at the age of 50.
Left to cherish Mike's memories; his wife of 22 years, Cynthia D. Ramos; his children, Brianna Renee and Miguel A. Ramos; his father, Miguel Agustin Ramos Sr, and his sister Marissa (Edward) Hoffman, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Aurora Paz Ramos.
Mike was born on May 27, 1969 in Houston, Texas. He was a 1987 graduate of McAllen High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and received his Diesel Air Craft Mechanic Certification. Mike continued his education by becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse. He later attended the University of Texas at Arlington where he was awarded the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, and son. He dedicated his life to helping others through his career as a Registered Nurse. He took great pride in knowing he made a difference in the lives of others.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman. Although nursing was his passion and career, he was in his element when he was working at the ranch, hunting, and fishing. You could say he was a "jack of all trades". He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, those whose lives were touched and all who knew him.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Balli's Terrace Event Center at 1509 Industrial Blvd., Mission, Tx. 78572 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1 PM-7 PM and Rosary immediately following from 7 PM-8 PM.
A mass celebrating Mike's life will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 1119 Francisco Ave on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 AM.
If desired, friends can send flowers to Elizondo's Mortuary, 3220 N. Conway, Mission Texas 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2020