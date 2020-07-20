1/1
Miguel Claudio Aguirre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen/Edinburg - Miguel Claudio Aguirre, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mission Regional Hospital in Mission. He was born on a Saturday, January 5, 1952 in Mexico to Miguel Aguirre and Guadalupe Sanchez Aguirre. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife; Olga Maldonado Aguirre.

Miguel is survived by his children; Michael (Joanna Lee) Aguirre, Mark Aguirre, Eric (Crystal Canales) Aguirre and Liza Aguirre, brothers; Armando (Carmen) Aguirre, Juan Carlos (Sally) Aguirre and Angel Aguirre, 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched.

Miguel owned and operated The Water Store for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, karaoke, playing Bingo and loteria. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his children.

His family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 and Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. There will be a Catholic graveside service on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Michael Aguirre, Mark Aguirre, Eric Aguirre, Armando Aguirre, Rick Mata, and Raul Salas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved