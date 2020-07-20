McAllen/Edinburg - Miguel Claudio Aguirre, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mission Regional Hospital in Mission. He was born on a Saturday, January 5, 1952 in Mexico to Miguel Aguirre and Guadalupe Sanchez Aguirre. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife; Olga Maldonado Aguirre.Miguel is survived by his children; Michael (Joanna Lee) Aguirre, Mark Aguirre, Eric (Crystal Canales) Aguirre and Liza Aguirre, brothers; Armando (Carmen) Aguirre, Juan Carlos (Sally) Aguirre and Angel Aguirre, 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched.Miguel owned and operated The Water Store for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, karaoke, playing Bingo and loteria. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his children.His family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 and Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. There will be a Catholic graveside service on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Michael Aguirre, Mark Aguirre, Eric Aguirre, Armando Aguirre, Rick Mata, and Raul Salas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.