Alamo - Miguel Hernandez, 87, went home to the Lord Friday, October 30, 2020, at The Heights at Alamo.Born in Durango, Mexico, Miguel lived in Alamo for most of his life and was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.He is preceded in death by a daughter, Leticia Hernandez.Miguel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita Hernandez of Alamo; seven children, Sandra (Javier) Bautista of Weslaco, Juan (Leticia) Hernandez of Wisconsin, Ruth (David Islas) Hernandez of San Juan, Miguel (Maria Gomez) Hernandez of Pharr, Antonio (Juany) Hernandez of Alamo, Daniel (Frances) Hernandez of San Juan, Ivan (Alma) Hernandez of Edinburg; 33 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two siblings, Antonia Hernandez, Alfonso Hernandez, both of Monterrey, MX.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at La Blanca Community Cemetery in La Blanca.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.