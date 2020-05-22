Alamo - Miguel Ruiz, 73, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Edinburg, surrounded by the love of his loved ones after a courages battle with cancer. Mr. Ruiz was preceded in death by his son, Victor R. Ramirez; his parents Jose M. and Maria Rodriguez Ruiz; his two brothers Reyes and Javier Ruiz.Miguel will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, one of the kindest person any one could ever meet. Miguel opened his heart and home to everyone and his passing will be felt by the world. Family, friends and the public are invited to celebrate Miguel's life.Mr. Ruiz survived by his wife, Maricela Balderas de Ruiz; his nine children, Marisa Ruiz, Hugo (Susie) Ruiz, Elsa (Robert) Rivera, Isla (David) Ruiz, Eligio Ruiz, Miguel (Laura) Ruiz Jr., Rosario (Chico) Martinez, Linda (Juan) Jurado, and Mary Ramirez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his eight siblings, Sylvia Ruiz, Eleazar Ruiz, Fidencio Ruiz, Oscar Ruiz, Raul Ruiz, Jose M. Ruiz Jr., Olga Gomez, and Josefina Navarro; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. rosary, Friday May 22, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Chapel service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Legacy Chapels. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens 6200 North Val Verde Road in Donna.Funeral service are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.