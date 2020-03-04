|
|
McAllen, TX - Miguel Santos Menchaca, 57, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020. He was born in McAllen, Texas on January 28, 1963 to Miguel and Raquel Menchaca.
His parents, Miguel Menchaca Jr. and Raquel Menchaca, precede him in death.
Mr. Menchaca is survived by his wife, Maria Isabel Menchaca; children, Gabriel (Michelle) J. Menchaca and Bryan M. Menchaca; grandchildren, Gabriel Joseph Menchaca, Nicholas Isaiah Menchaca, Isaac Alejandro Menchaca; sisters, Rebecca (Raul) Alaniz, Imelda (Rosbel) Pena, and numerous extended family and friends.
Miguel was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who loved his grandchildren very much. He loved to barbeque and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He worked for HEB for 30+ years. His last position he held for the company was Regional Grocery Director. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his closest friends Armando Perez and George Quiroz. His memory will always be with his family, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2:00pm - 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2209 Kendlewood Ave, McAllen, TX 78501. Interment will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 4, 2020