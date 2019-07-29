|
|
Mission, Texas - Miguel Tzuc, 79, went to be with Our Lord on July 27, 2019 in McAllen, TX. He was born in San Antonio Mulix, Yucatan, Mexico on May 8, 1940 to Cleofas and Marcelina Tzuc.
Miguel is preceded in death by his parents, Cleofas and Marcelina; his daughters, Martha Maria Tzuc, Maria Eloisa Tzuc; and his sister, Mosa Tun.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Ancelma Tzuc; children, Santiago Enrique (Carmen) Tzuc, Maria Magdalena (Gilberto) Izquierdo, Miguel Angel (Nancy) Tzuc, Eliseo Cruz Tzuc, Noemi (Silvestre Rubio Jr.) Tzuc, Eunice (David) Tun Martinez; siblings, Efrain (Elena) Tzuc, Sara (Jose) Manzanero, Julia (Basilio) Tun, Pastora (Luis) Santana, Juanita (Roberto) Tun; grandchildren, Sandra Priscilla Tzuc, Amanda Nyomi (Alejandro) Contreras, Sarah Abigail Tzuc, Carlos Andres Giraldo, Juan Giraldo, Kevin Andrew Tzuc, Aylin Ivana Guerrero, Anai Marie Guerrero, Kaleb Tzuc, Isaac Vidal Guerrero; great grandchildren, James Baca, Tydus Gonzalez, Kyrie Gonzalez, Akemi Luna Contreras, Aria Selene Contreras, Maya Marie Renteria; and numerous extended family and friends.
Miguel Tzuc met "mi linda y amada esposa" (My dear and loving wife) in Halacho, Yucatan. He fell in love and married in Cacao, Yucatan. He received his first calling to spread God's word deciding to leave his parents and relocate his family to Reynosa, Tamaulipas in order to attend the Mexican Baptist Institute in McAllen, TX. He graduated Class of 1976-1977. He continued his studies and training to become a teacher and began teaching classes such as Evangelismo Personal and El Camino Bautista until 2003. He became Co-Pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in McAllen, Texas until 1988, when he got a second calling to begin a new mission. Mision Bautista Getsemani began holding worship services from home to home. Groundbreaking started in November 1991 for the construction of the building. Construction was completed after several years of hard labor with the completion of the parking lot and addition. In June 17, 2001, Mision Bautista Getsemani was organized into Iglesia Bautista Getsemani. He served as pastor of Iglesia Bautista Getsemani from the very beginning until December 2018 when he resigned due to his health. However, he continued to serve the Lord till the last day when he became ill and was hospitalized. On Saturday, July 27, 2019 the Lord called his good and faithful servant into the joy of our Lord. He was a devoted pastor, a wonderful husband, a loving father, a caring father-in-law, an affectionate grandfather, and like their great granddaughters would call him a great "papa".
The visitation will take place today, Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00pm - 11:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel with a prayer service at 7pm.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at Iglesia Bautista Getsemani, 725 E. Esperanza Ave, Mission, TX 78574. The church will be open for visitation from 8:00am - 12:00pm. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on July 29, 2019