Pharr - Miguel Watts, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a long illness. Miguel is survived by his adoptive mother; "Mary" (Maria Benita Sanchez). Miguel is also preceded in death by his aunts who raised him; Andrea and Eduarda "Lala" Sanchez. His father, Alfred Watts, Sr. and mother Concepcion Sanchez. Miguel is survived by nine siblings. Miguel was a devoted catholic who served at St. Margaret Mary Alcacoque Catholic Church in Pharr, TX. Miguel was a member of the Knight of Columbus. Thank-You Tia Mary for all the care and love you had for him until the end. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston, 706 W. Sam Houston Blvd. Pharr, TX. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm and a Rosario will be held at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 122 W. Hawk Ave. Pharr, TX 78577 at 1:00 pm. Followed by the burial at Guadalupe Cemetery in W. Juarez St. Pharr, TX. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary