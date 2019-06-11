Harlingen - Minerva "Minnie" Irma Leal, 79, passed from this life to eternal life on June 8, 2019. She went peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her recent struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Jose "Joe" & Velia Rodriguez and her brother, Joe Rodriguez, Jr., and her great-granddaughter Olivia Ann Leal. Minnie was born on November 3, 1939 in McAllen, Texas to Joe & Velia Rodriguez.



She graduated from Lyford High School in 1959, which is the same year that she married her life-long love, Alex Leal.



Minnie then went on to graduate from Pan American University in May of 1974. She also received a Master's Degree in Bilingual Education from Texas A & I in 1981. She was a true educator at heart and taught at various schools throughout the Rio Grande Valley. She was kind spirited, loving, and was a light in the lives of everyone she encountered. Minnie was a devoted Catholic and served her church, Our Lady of Assumption, as a Eucharistic minister for twenty-four years.



Minnie was blessed with a loving family. She married her best friend, Alex G. Leal, on November 22, 1959. They raised their three sons together with discipline, love, and humility. Minnie was a true "coach's wife". She followed Alex all over the Rio Grande Valley, and thrived off of seeing her husband coach on Friday nights. She never missed a game and was his biggest fan.



Minnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alex G. Leal; her three sons, Joe Alex (Ruby) Leal, Jaime (Joanna) Leal, and Bobby Leal; her grandchildren Ashley Marie (Bobby) Navarro, Alex Javier (A.J.) Leal, Joseph William (Joe Willie) Leal, Chelsey Alexis Leal, Megan Michelle Pena, Kassandra Kaitlin Pena; her great-grandchildren Troy Beck Leal, Trey Ashton De La Garza, Aria Renee Navarro, and Nolan Paul DeLeon; her sisters Mabel Rodriguez and Margot Longoria; and her special niece, Velma Garcia.



Special thanks to our friends and family members for their continued prayers and support; to include, but not limited to; Dr. George Cantu, Javier & Yolanda Gutierrez, Ernesto & Odie Garcia, Virgil & Chris Garcia, Chico & Elida Jimenez, and Chipper Zamora.



The funeral mass will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas at 10:00 AM. Minnie will be buried at Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following her funeral mass. Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary