1/1
Minerva Rios
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minerva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Our beloved, Minerva Rios, 66, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 and is with our Father in Heaven. All who new Mine, knew she loved her children and grandchildren with her whole soul. Mine was a devoted wife, adoring grandmother, and the most selfless person. Words can not express the love she had for her family. See you soon Mom!

Mrs. Rios was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ramiro and Felicitas Recio; and a sister, Sylvia Garza.

Mrs. Rios is survived by her loving husband, Rene Rios; three children, Elizabeth (Christopher Rodriguez) Rios, Jamilee Rios, Rene (Emma Marie) Rios Jr., all from Edinburg; six grandchildren, Christopher Rodriguez, Cameron Rodriguez, Yvanna Rodriguez, Natalie Rodriguez, Sophia Rios and Lyla Rios; and seven siblings, Estella Garza, Maria Lydia Recio, Margarita Luna, Ricardo Recio and Jose Rodrigo Recio all from Edinburg, and Carolina Gomez, Ramiro Recio, both from Houston.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rios Family Cemetery in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved