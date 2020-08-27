Edinburg - Our beloved, Minerva Rios, 66, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 and is with our Father in Heaven. All who new Mine, knew she loved her children and grandchildren with her whole soul. Mine was a devoted wife, adoring grandmother, and the most selfless person. Words can not express the love she had for her family. See you soon Mom!Mrs. Rios was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ramiro and Felicitas Recio; and a sister, Sylvia Garza.Mrs. Rios is survived by her loving husband, Rene Rios; three children, Elizabeth (Christopher Rodriguez) Rios, Jamilee Rios, Rene (Emma Marie) Rios Jr., all from Edinburg; six grandchildren, Christopher Rodriguez, Cameron Rodriguez, Yvanna Rodriguez, Natalie Rodriguez, Sophia Rios and Lyla Rios; and seven siblings, Estella Garza, Maria Lydia Recio, Margarita Luna, Ricardo Recio and Jose Rodrigo Recio all from Edinburg, and Carolina Gomez, Ramiro Recio, both from Houston.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Friday, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rios Family Cemetery in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.