McAllen - McAllen - Minerva Rodriguez Jackson, 100, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered eternal rest on July 14, 2020. Minerva was born and raised in McAllen, TX to the late Eliseo and Cornelia Rodriguez. In her early years, she worked at Brown Express in McAllen. She enjoyed many years of playing the piano at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and worked over 40 years as a bookkeeper at Olivarez Construction. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Humberto Rodriguez, Camilo Rodriguez, Mario Rodriguez, Eliseo Rodriguez, Chela Califa, Elisa Rodriguez Gonzalez and Lola Rodriguez.Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her children: Judy (Robert) de la Fuente and Charlie Rodriguez, grandchildren R.C. de la Fuente and Laura (Jaime) Cavazos; great-grandchildren, Audriana de la Fuente, Jacen and Logan Cavazos; nephews, Billy Garza and Bucky Rodriguez, nieces Maritza Yzaguirre and Lupita Arredondo and numerous grand nieces and nephews.Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 19 from 6:00-9:00 pm with a rosary scheduled for 7:00 pm at Ric Brown Funeral Home, in Mission. Her final resting place will be at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 20. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission, Texas.