1/1
Minerva Rodriguez Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minerva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - McAllen - Minerva Rodriguez Jackson, 100, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered eternal rest on July 14, 2020. Minerva was born and raised in McAllen, TX to the late Eliseo and Cornelia Rodriguez. In her early years, she worked at Brown Express in McAllen. She enjoyed many years of playing the piano at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and worked over 40 years as a bookkeeper at Olivarez Construction. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Humberto Rodriguez, Camilo Rodriguez, Mario Rodriguez, Eliseo Rodriguez, Chela Califa, Elisa Rodriguez Gonzalez and Lola Rodriguez.

Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her children: Judy (Robert) de la Fuente and Charlie Rodriguez, grandchildren R.C. de la Fuente and Laura (Jaime) Cavazos; great-grandchildren, Audriana de la Fuente, Jacen and Logan Cavazos; nephews, Billy Garza and Bucky Rodriguez, nieces Maritza Yzaguirre and Lupita Arredondo and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 19 from 6:00-9:00 pm with a rosary scheduled for 7:00 pm at Ric Brown Funeral Home, in Mission. Her final resting place will be at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 20. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved