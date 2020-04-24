McAllen - Minerva Saenz Alvarado, 86, loving mother and grandmother entered enteral rest on Monday, April 21, 2020, after a brave, hard-fought battle with cancer. Minerva's strong will to live, faith in God, along with the love and prayers of her family and friends, carried her through months of debilitating cancer treatments and surgeries. She was born at Santa Caterina Ranch, Starr County, Texas on February 11, 1934, to Encarnacion and Herminia Soto Saenz. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Ricardo Alvarado, her parents, her brothers Isabel Saenz, Leonardo Saenz, Alvaro Saenz, Enrique Saenz, her sisters Alicia Saenz and Lydia Saenz. Left to cherish her memories are her four loving children Maggie Alvarado Treu, McAllen, Ricardo (Ana) Alvarado, Jr., Mission, Lucila Alvarado, McAllen, and Rolando Alvarado, Austin, her four grandchildren Richard Anthony Alvarado, Maxwell Alexander Treu, Madeleine Aubrey Treu, and Matthew Avery Treu, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Minerva graduated from San Isidro High School in 1953 and attended Pan American College. She was employed by McAllen ISD working at Thigpen and Roosevelt Elementary schools for a total of 35 years before retiring in 1999. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Minerva enjoyed traveling especially to Las Vegas, playing Chalupa with her friends, listening to Conway Twitty and spending time with her family. She was very proud to be from Starr County and also very proud that she was a direct descendent of several of the original land grantees (porcions) from the Spanish Crown beginning in 1767. Minerva will be remembered as a loving and exceptionally strong woman who was loyal and devoted to her family and friends. Mom, you have been our inspiration, strength, mentor, guide, and the greatest influence in our lives. We will always look up to you and remember the beautiful memories. You will be missed by your family and friends. We love you. A very special thank you to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson in Houston, especially Dr. Amy Hessel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed. Therefore, there will be no public viewing or rosary. We will have a private graveside burial service on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens, Mission, Texas. Please join us via Facebook live at this link: https://www.facebook.com/Minerva-Saenz-Alvarado-113454520338683/. Once it is safe to gather with family and friends, we will have a memorial mass to honor our mother and properly celebrate her life. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 24, 2020.