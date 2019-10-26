Home

Mireya Yvonnie Acosta

Mireya Yvonnie Acosta Obituary
Harlingen - Mireya Yvonnie Acosta, age 38, of Mercedes, Texas passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Mireya was born May 21, 1981 in Weslaco, TX to Julia Cano and Hipolito Cano.

Mireya is survived by her husband, Jason Scott Acosta; son Matthew Acosta; son Joshua Acosta; and son Noah Acosta; mother Julia Cano; In-laws Rene Acosta (Estrella), sister Selma Robledo (Jonathan), brother Dan Cano and brother-in-law Brian Acosta (Corina); her nephews and nieces: Caitlyn, Natalie, Brandon, Adan,Ruth, Olivia, Damien, Kensey, Bjour, and Grason.

Mireya was preceded in death by her father Hipolito Cano.

Visitation Services for Mireya will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88, Weslaco, TX)with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Chapel Service will be held on Monday, October 28,2019 at 10:00 AM followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX.

Serving as pallbearers are Pablo Gonzalez, Fabian Carr, Luis Ramirez, Dan Cano, Melecio Ramirez and Adan Robles.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/weslaco-tx/funeraria-del-angel-highland-funeral-home/5599 for the Acosta family.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2019
