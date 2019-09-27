Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Pharr - Pharr - Mirtha Elia Garza, 57, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was a long-time employee of Delia's. Mirtha was a great person, who was very loving and cared deeply for those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benito and Maria De Jesus Garza; brothers Benito Garza, Eutemio Garza, and Hugo Alberto Garza.

Mirtha is survived by her children Rogelio Leija, Alejandra Leija, Lizbeth Leija, Anahi Leija; grandchildren Rogelio, Aimar, Zoe Leija, Ainoah Medina, Briseyda Cervantes, and Jonathon Garcia. She is also survived by her siblings Delia Lubin, Anselmo Garza, Angelica Garza, Maria Lorenza Garza, Arnoldo Garza as well as by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10am - 9pm with a 6pm prayer service at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11am at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019
